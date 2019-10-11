International Development News
Climate-change protesters block BBC headquarters in London

Reuters London
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:05 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Climate-change protesters from the Extinction Rebellion Group, which is using two weeks of civil disobedience to fight for governments to do more to protect the environment, have blocked the entrance to the BBC headquarters in London.

Holding banners and flags, many of the demonstrators sat in front of the building, according to a Reuters photographer.

A BBC spokeswoman said she could not comment on security matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
