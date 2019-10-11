Ethiopia is "proud as a nation" for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Nobel Peace Prize award, his office said in a statement on Friday.

"This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the new horizon of hope – a prosperous nation for all," Abiy's office wrote.

Abiy won the award for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea and in the wider region.

