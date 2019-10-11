International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ethiopia "proud as a nation" over Nobel Peace Prize -PM Abiy's office

Reuters Addis Ababa
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:51 IST
Ethiopia "proud as a nation" over Nobel Peace Prize -PM Abiy's office

Image Credit: Flickr

Ethiopia is "proud as a nation" for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Nobel Peace Prize award, his office said in a statement on Friday.

"This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the new horizon of hope – a prosperous nation for all," Abiy's office wrote.

Abiy won the award for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea and in the wider region.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia Eritrea
COUNTRY : Ethiopia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019