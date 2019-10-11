Car bomb hits Syrian Kurdish-held city of Qamishli-SDF official

A car bomb went off outside a restaurant in the Syrian Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli on Friday, an official in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

The Syrian state broadcaster al-Ikhbariya, quoting its correspondent, said the blast had caused deaths and injuries. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)

