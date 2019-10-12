REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER/

Iranian oil tanker hit off Saudi coast, may have been missiles: Iranian media reports DUBAI - An Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck, probably by missiles, in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s coast on Friday, Iranian media said, an incident that if confirmed will stoke tension in a region rattled by attacks on tankers and oil sites since May.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey intensifies Syria campaign as Islamic State strikes Kurds

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT - Turkey intensified its air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria on Friday, escalating an offensive against Kurdish militia that has drawn warnings of humanitarian catastrophe and turned some Republican lawmakers against U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BABIES-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: U.S. migrant policy sends thousands of children, including babies, back to Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico - Since January, the U.S. government has ordered 16,000 migrants under 18, including nearly 500 infants, to wait with their families in Mexico for U.S. immigration court hearings, a Reuters analysis of government data found. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-FIRTASH/

Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash WASHINGTON - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, also has been working for the legal team of a Ukrainian oligarch who faces bribery charges in the United States, according to attorneys for the businessmen and the oligarch.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S., China strike partial trade deal on agricultural purchases, currency WASHINGTON/BEIJING - The United States and China agreed on Friday to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, and averting a threatened tariff hike, but President Donald Trump said more needed to be negotiated.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ GM appeals directly to employees as strike losses mount, riling UAW

DETROIT/WASHINGTON - General Motors Co took the unusual step of appealing directly to its unionized employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out its latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike, drawing an angry response from the union that the automaker was trying to “starve ... workers off the picket lines.” ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KAREL GOTT/MOURNERS Czechs bid final farewell to Karel Gott, Eastern Europe's Sinatra

PRAGUE - Czechs bid a final farewell on Friday to singer Karel Gott, standing in line for hours to pay their respects to the man whose popularity in former communist Europe earned him the nickname the "Sinatra of the East". SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON Scotland threaten legal fight over typhoon cancellations

TOKYO - Scottish Rugby Union chief Mark Dodson said he is ready to launch a legal challenge to prevent World Cup organisers cancelling his country's game against Japan on Sunday - a measure that would almost certainly eliminate the Scots. TENNIS-SHANGHAI/

Djokovic, Federer bow out in Shanghai as 'Next Gen' stars roar into semis The next generation of youngsters made their mark at the Shanghai Masters as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev knocked out former champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively, booking their semi-final spots on Friday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Justice minister scandal galvanises South Koreans at protests

Allegations of corruption against South Korea's justice minister has sparked large street protests from both sides of the political spectrum as the scandal galvanises South Koreans in a way not seen since protests helped bring down a former president in 2017. Organisers expect over 3 million protesters to gather. 12 Oct

USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (TV) Louisiana voters go to polls in first-round of voting for governor

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a moderate Democrat who supports gun rights and opposes abortion, is fighting for a second term in office in a conservative-leaning state. He faces two Republican rivals on Saturday, with voters given a choice between him, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone in the state's open primary. 12 Oct

INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) India's PM Modi to host China's President Xi at summit with ties strained by Kashmir

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a two-day visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to local media. 12 Oct

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA (PIX) (TV)

Lakers and Nets play NBA exhibition match in Shenzhen amid China backlash NBA teams Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is likely to cancel a post-game news conference after they play a second exhibition game in Shenzhen, following their first in Shanghai this week. NBA has been embroiled in an escalating row with China over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.

12 Oct

Also Read: Satellite images show activity around Iranian-flagged tanker

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)