Turkish bombardment kills 10 Syria civilians: monitor

Bombardment by Ankara's forces killed 10 civilians in northeastern Syria on Saturday taking to 28 the civilian death toll from the Turkish offensive now its fourth day, a monitor said. At least seven were killed in air strikes and shelling around the battleground border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The other three were killed by artillery fire on the mainly Kurdish city of Qamishli further east, the Britain-based war monitor said. On the Turkish side of the border, 17 civilians have been killed, according to Turkish reports.

