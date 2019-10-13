Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Czechs bid final farewell to Karel Gott, Eastern Europe's Sinatra

Czechs bid a final farewell on Friday to singer Karel Gott, standing in line for hours to pay their respects to the man whose popularity in former communist Europe earned him the nickname the "Sinatra of the East". By mid-morning mourners of all ages - many clutching a single rose - stretched back at least two kilometres from the Zofin Palace building in Prague where Gott's flower-covered coffin lay in state. Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits; hopes 'facts will win the day'

Shepard Smith, the chief news anchor of Fox News and a sometime critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, abruptly quit the network on Friday after 23 years. In an unexpected on-air statement at the end of his daily "Shepard Smith Reporting" show, Smith said he had asked to leave the conservative-leaning cable news network, which is the most-watched in the United States.

Also Read: Czech pop music singer Karel Gott dies at 80

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)