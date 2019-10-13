Report: Syrian army to enter SDF-held Kobani, Manbij

The Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen said on Sunday the Syrian army would deploy within 48 hours to the town of Kobani which is held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the nearby town of Manbij which is controlled by SDF-aligned forces.

The towns fall within a swathe of northern Syria controlled by the SDF that is currently being targeted in an offensive by Turkey and Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)