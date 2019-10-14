International Development News
Development News Edition
Catalan regional leader demands amnesty for convicted separatists

Reuters Catalonia
Updated: 14-10-2019 16:18 IST
Catalan regional leader demands amnesty for convicted separatists

Image Credit: Pixabay

The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia demanded amnesty for separatist leaders convicted by the Supreme Court on Monday for their roles in a failed bid to declare independence from Spain in 2017.

"We demand freedom for the political prisoners, the exiles, we demand an amnesty as the final stage for all those who have been persecuted," Quim Torra said in a televised address.

COUNTRY : Spain
