Putin aide: Turkish operation 'not exactly' compatible with Syria's territorial integrity

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 14-10-2019 21:18 IST
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Turkey's military incursion into northern Syria was "not exactly" compatible with Syria's territorial integrity. Ushakov, speaking in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Vladimir Putin, was commenting on Turkey's military operation which it launched last week.

Asked by reporters if what was happening was consistent with Syria's territorial integrity, something that Russia has repeatedly said it wants respected, Ushakov said: "Not exactly."

He added that Russia planned to "do something" without specifying what that might be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
