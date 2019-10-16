International Development News
Development News Edition
Catalan demonstrators clash with police in second day of protests

Reuters Catalonia
Updated: 16-10-2019 00:10 IST
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators clashed with riot police in the centre of Barcelona on Tuesday in a second day of protests over Monday's jailing of nine separatists by the supreme court over their role in a failed secession bid.

Police charged on protesters when they tried to kick down security fences around Spanish government buildings in the region and hurled cans and flares at the police. Some were seen tackled to the ground, Reuters witnesses said.

COUNTRY : Spain
