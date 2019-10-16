Spanish government condemns violence in Catalan streets, says will guarantee security

Spain's acting government on Tuesday issued a statement to condemn clashes in pro-independence protests in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, saying, without giving details, that its aim was and will be to guarantee security in the region.

"A minority is trying to impose violence in the streets of Catalan cities," the statement said. It praised the coordination between regional and national police.

