International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spanish government condemns violence in Catalan streets, says will guarantee security

Reuters Barcelona
Updated: 16-10-2019 03:11 IST
Spanish government condemns violence in Catalan streets, says will guarantee security

Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's acting government on Tuesday issued a statement to condemn clashes in pro-independence protests in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, saying, without giving details, that its aim was and will be to guarantee security in the region.

"A minority is trying to impose violence in the streets of Catalan cities," the statement said. It praised the coordination between regional and national police.

Also Read: Ransomware hits hundreds of US schools, local governments: study

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019