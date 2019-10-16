International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:10 IST
U.S. NHC says 30% chance for cyclone formation near Southern Mexico

A trough of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Southern Mexico has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

"Gradual development is possible, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the western or central Gulf of Mexico while the system is moving generally north-eastward," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

