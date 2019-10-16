International Development News
Syrian Observatory: Russian forces cross Euphrates, reach area outside Kobani in northern Syria

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 16-10-2019 18:40 IST
Russian forces have crossed the Euphrates river in northern Syria and reached areas outside the city of Kobani, pushing eastward with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory said on Wednesday.

The troop movement comes days after the SDF cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the border following a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria last week.

The SDF could not be immediately reached for comment.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
