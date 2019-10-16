International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man arrested in Dutch farmhouse case faces unlawful detention charge -prosecutors

Reuters Dutch
Updated: 16-10-2019 20:16 IST
Man arrested in Dutch farmhouse case faces unlawful detention charge -prosecutors

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 58-year-old man will appear before a judge in the Netherlands on Thursday on charges of unlawful deprivation of freedom and harming others' health, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been publicly identified by law enforcement officials, was arrested after six members of a family were found locked away in a secret room in a farmhouse after apparently living in isolation for nine years.

Also Read: Drug companies urge appeals court to remove judge from U.S. opioid litigation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019