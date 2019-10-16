International Development News
Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Reuters Rabat
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:41 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned Hajar Raissouni, a journalist convicted last month of having extramarital sex and abortion, along with her fiance, a doctor and two of his colleagues, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

The case of Raissouni, who had denied the charges against her, outraged rights activists who said she had been targeted for her work for a newspaper that has criticized the state, and because she is the niece of a prominent Islamist.

COUNTRY : Morocco
