U.S. Coalition: forces have left Syrian cities of Raqqa, Tabqah, Lafarge factory

Damascus
Updated: 16-10-2019 23:43 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S.-led coalition said on Wednesday that its forces had left the Syrian cities of Tabqah and Raqqa as well as a Lafarge cement factory as part of the withdrawal from northeast Syria.

"Coalition forces continue a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. On Oct. 16, we vacated the Lafarge Cement Factory, Raqqa, and Tabqah," coalition spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
