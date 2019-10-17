Longtime head of Mexican oil workers union resigns - local media

The longtime head of Mexico's powerful oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, has resigned, Mexican media reported on Wednesday, as he faces accusations of wrongdoing by prosecutors.

On Tuesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador publicly confirmed that the union leader faces formal complaints and appeared to suggest he should resign to focus on the accusations that have been lodged against him.

