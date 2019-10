BRIEF-S.Africa's Eskom Says Stage 2 Rotational Loadshedding To Continue Thursday

* S.AFRICA'S POWER UTILITY ESKOM SAYS LOADSHEDDING WAS TERMINATED AT 2300 HRS LOCAL TIME ON WEDNESDAY

* S.AFRICA'S POWER UTILITY ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE THURSDAY FROM 0900 HRS UNTIL 2300 HRS LOCAL TIME * S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING TO CONTINUE THURSDAY DUE TO NUMBER OF GENERATING UNITS STILL OUT OF SERVICE DUE TO BREAKDOWNS Source text : http://bit.ly/32hzWp3

