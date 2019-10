Syria should get control over its border with Turkey as part of any settlement of the conflict there, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive in northeast Syria. Russia is a close ally of Damascus.

