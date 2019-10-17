South Asian nations must settle bilateral issues through talks to develop region faster: Lanka PM

Asserting that South Asia is going to be the fastest growing region in the world, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said the nations in the region "must learn how to cooperate" and settle bilateral and regional issues through talks to develop the area faster. After taking part in the inauguration of the Jaffna International Airport here, Wickremesinghe said India has been helping in the development of the war-affected Jaffna in the island nation.

"India has helped us in many ways. Now this airport," the prime minister said. An Alliance Air flight from Chennai landed at the Jaffna International Airport as Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena inaugurated the country's third international airport, upgraded with India's assistance, in the Tamil-dominated Northern Province.

The inaugural flight from Chennai was the first to land at the new international airport in Jaffna. The prime minister said, "The fastest growing region in the world is going to be Indian Ocean and around that the fastest growing area is going to be South Asia. Not only India, the whole of South Asia. So we must learn how to cooperate. If we work together we can develop fast."

"Whatever issues we have, we must settle by discussing among ourselves -- bilateral disputes, regional issues. This is the only way. We cannot afford to go on war. We cannot afford to clash," he said, without referring to any particular dispute. Wickremesinghe said there was a tremendous potential to boost ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Noting that south India is closest to Sri Lanka geographically, he called for closer economic development of both the countries. Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "As Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Sri Lanka has a special place for us in our hearts, the inaugural flight to Jaffna International Airport is a reflection of India Sri Lanka's shared commitment to strengthen people to people ties."

Alliance Air, the wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, would soon commence its maiden overseas flight to Jaffna, aimed at boosting the ties between India and Sri Lanka. Talking to visiting Indian journalists, Lankan aviation minister Arjuna Ranatunga said it was only Alliance Air that evinced interest to commence operations on the Chennai-Jaffna route.

"Another airline from Maldives has shown interest. We want to boost ties with South India as there will be huge traffic following the launch of Chennai-Jaffna flight," the cricketer-turned-politician said. Replying to queries on the investment made for the airport, he said India gave a grant of 300 million Sri Lankan rupees to set up the tower and lighting at the Jaffna International Airport.

"The Sri Lankan government spent about 1,950 million Sri Lankan rupees," he said. When asked on when the Civil Aviation Ministry would look at operating bigger aircraft flying out of Jaffna as the airport can be used only to operate ATR-72 flights, he said, it would happen in the second phase of the airport expansion.

"It will take couple of months (to take up the phase II expansion). We will be increasing 2,300 metres (of runway). A320s type of aircraft will then be able to operate," he said.

