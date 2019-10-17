Record rise in civilian deaths, injuries in Afghanistan this year: UNAMA

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report on Thursday showing a record-high increase in civilian casualties in the current year. "Civilian casualties at record-high levels clearly show the need for all parties concerned to pay much more attention to protecting the civilian population, including through a review of conduct during combat operations," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, as cited in the UNAMA report.

Yamamoto also remarked on the need for dialogue in Kabul saying, "The harm caused to civilians by the fighting in Afghanistan signals the importance of peace talks leading to a ceasefire and a permanent political settlement to the conflict; there is no other way forward." Additionally, the report also documented 2,563 civilians killed and 5,676 injured in the first nine months of 2019.

Meanwhile, the month of July showed the highest number of civilian casualties that UNAMA has ever recorded in a single month, with 425 dead and 1,164 injured. Moreover, UNAMA's latest report indicated that 41 percent of all civilian casualties in Afghanistan were women and children.

The United Nation body also reiterated its call "for all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations to protect civilians from harm and strictly adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law." (ANI)

