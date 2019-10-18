Five different Flames score as Calgary beats Detroit

Mark Giordano and Derek Ryan both collected one goal and one assist as the host Calgary Flames used five different goal scorers to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday. In a game his team never trailed, goalie David Rittich made 27 saves to backstop Calgary to a second consecutive win.

Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring at 11:01 of the first period, his second goal in as many games. Mangiapane was setting the screen from the slot when Giordano sent a point shot he deflected into the net. Elias Lindholm doubled the lead with a power-play marker at 9:45 of the second period. Lindholm was at the side of the net and finished a tic-tac-toe three-way passing play to run his goal-scoring streak to three games. He's tallied four times in five outings.

The Red Wings gained a bit of life when Darren Helm put them on the board 28 seconds later, pouncing on a loose puck after Rittich stopped Anthony Mantha's breakaway attempt to net his third of the season, but it was all Flames the rest of the way. Sam Bennett scored his first of the season at 3:29 of the third period to make it a 3-1 game. After Milan Lucic forced a turnover with his forecheck, he spied Bennett at the doorstep and set him up for the easy tap-in.

Then Ryan tallied his first goal of the year at 4:57. Ryan was the last Flames player to touch the puck during a crazy scramble that ended when Detroit's Taro Hirose put the puck in his own net. Giordano rounded out the scoring with Calgary's third goal of the third period, a power-play marker at 8:47. The victory came at a cost. Mangiapane left the game in the third period after tumbling into the boards, while Lindholm was on the receiving end of a slash from Helm in the third period -- which earned the Red Wings forward a major penalty and game misconduct.

Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped three straight games in regulation by a combined score of 15-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)