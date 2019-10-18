China's quarterly economic growth slows to record low of six per cent

Amid a trade war with the United States, China's economic growth dropped to a 27-year low in the third quarter of 2019. According to government statistics released on Friday, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 6% in the quarter ended September, reported CNN.

This marks the weakest quarterly growth rate since 1992 and down from 6.2% in the previous quarter. The report also noted that the 6 per cent economic growth in the third quarter was lower than analysts' forecast that expected the GDP to increase by 6.1 per cent.

The figures came just a week after China and the United States reached a tentative trade truce to avoid further damages to the world's two largest economies. Last week, US President Donald Trump agreed to delay a tariff hike on Chinese goods and said China has promised to by up to $50 billion of American farm goods.

According to officials, the two countries are still working out details. (ANI)

Also Read: China exhibits Cold War mentality with huge military parade

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)