NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir become first women to perform spacewalk

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 18-10-2019 19:51 IST
U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir walks outside the International Space Station (ISS), in this still image taken from NASA video on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

In a historic first, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir embarked on the first all women spacewalk on Friday. Koch and Meir walked outside the International Space Station (ISS) to replace a faulty battery unit, Washington Post reported.

Although it is the 221st spacewalk performed yet it's the first to be conducted entirely by women astronauts. "The first all-woman spacewalk is a milestone worth noting and celebrating as the agency looks forward to putting the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 with NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program," the NASA website read.

Previously, the spacewalk also known as the astronauts Koch and Meir were set to do the first-ever all-women spacewalk on October 21. Meir on Thursday said that the International Space Station (ISS) is qualified to perform the spacewalks and that there are enough properly sized suits this time.

The all-female spacewalk was earlier planned for International Women's Month in March. However, it was stalled due to the lack of enough medium-sized suits. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
