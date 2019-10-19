Tulsi Gabbard hits out at Hillary Clinton over her Russia remarks

Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Friday hit out at Hillary Clinton for her remarks that Russians are currently "grooming" a Democrat running in the presidential primary to run as a third-party candidate and champion their interests. Gabbard said the former Secretary of State was the "queen of warmongers, and embodiment of corruption". In a series of tweets, Gabbard has accused Clinton of running a "concerted" campaign to "destroy" her reputation.

"Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain," Gabbard tweeted. "From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why," she added.

38-year-old Gabbard asked Clinton to join the presidential race directly. "Now we know -- it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It's now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don't cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly," she further tweeted.

The war of words between the two began after Clinton without naming Gabbard made an allegation about her link with Russia. "I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. "She's the favourite of the Russians," Clinton said.

Clinton is not the first who has accused Gabbard of cosying up with Russia. During a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, a commentator called the presidential candidate "an asset of Russia." Gabard reacted quickly and said that the comments were "completely despicable." (ANI)

