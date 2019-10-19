'Philippines welcomed India's growing role and presence in the region'

During his ongoing five-day visit to Philippines, President Ram Nath Kovind held discussions with his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on a wide range of subjects including defence cooperation and maritime security. "The two sides recognised the importance each country has for the other. Philippines said India is an important player in the region and they welcome India's growing role and presence in the region," Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs said while briefing the press about the President's ongoing visit.

The MEA official said, on our part, we recognised Philippines as a key country in ASEAN. "The talks confirmed that we would be looking at building the relationship further in all fields. The two countries are fast-growing economies in the region and there is great potential for cooperation between them," said the official.

She said it was highlighted that India is an affordable place for healthcare and medical treatment, especially for liver transplant cases. "The President emphasised the fact that as part of the healthcare system, and to make healthcare system affordable, India is an example. It was highlighted that India is an affordable place for healthcare and medical treatment in liver transplant cases. The President today had an opportunity to interact with children who had received treatment in India, along with their parents," she said.

Discussions between the two sides also took place on capacity building, defence cooperation, and maritime security. "The two countries emphasised that we need to work towards peace and stability in the region. It was recognised by both the leaders that the South China Sea is a major sea lane of communication and it is important that rule of law is maintained," the MEA official said while adding that President of Philippines referred to India's commitment to the rule of law when it had accepted the arbitral award in its maritime dispute with Bangladesh.

Mentioning that the two countries have been victims of terrorism, Singh said discussions were also held on terrorism. (ANI)

