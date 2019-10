British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to stick to an October 31 Brexit deadline, despite MPs winning more time to study a divorce deal he struck with Brussels.

He told parliament the "meaningful vote" on his divorce agreement with the European Union "has been voided of meaning" but added: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)