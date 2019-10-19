International Development News
Pakistan Army's aircraft crashes in paddy field

PTI Islamabad
Updated: 19-10-2019 20:02 IST
A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Army crash-landed in a paddy field in the country's Punjab province on Saturday, even as the two pilots on board escaped without serious injuries. TV footage showed that a Mushshak plane was lying in the middle of a green field in Gujranwala district's Wazirabad area.

The two-seater aircraft had taken off from Rahwali Cantonment for a training mission with Captain Ahmad and an instructor. The plane developed a technical fault flying over Dilawar Cheema near river Chenab, forcing the pilots to make a crash landing in a paddy field.

The Mushshak basic trainer is a light-weight, single-engine aircraft.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
