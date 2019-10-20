Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 civilians freed in Baghlan province

Over 12 Taliban terrorists were killed and 16 civilians held captive by the group were freed in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the northern province of Baghlan, the country's army said on Sunday. The operation was carried out on October 16 against Taliban terrorists in parts of Baghlan province. The 16 civilians were liberated from the Dand-e-Ghori, Dand-e-Shahabudin and Kilagai areas of the province, an army spokesperson said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

More than 24 terrorists, including Taliban senior commander Qari Bakhtyar, were wounded in the operation. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban group, rejected the claim and insisted the security forces' operation had been repulsed. (ANI)

