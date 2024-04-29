JNU Students Union Protests Force Rescheduling of US Ambassador's Interaction

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:23 IST
Amid protests by the students union of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the visit of the United States (US) Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, to the varsity was rescheduled on Monday.

Garcetti was invited by the School of International Studies for an interaction at 4 pm on the topic, ''The Most Consequential Relationship of the Century: US-India Ties.'' The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) protested against the invitation to Garcetti expressing solidarity with Palestine against the ''atrocities'' in the region.

''Genociders are not welcome. Resist military-industrial of US imperialist forces,'' read a protest poster against the JNU adminstration's invitation to Garcetti. Another poster used slogans like ''free palestine'', ''no more money for Netanyahu'', and ''stop the genocide now'' calling the students to join the protest.

Taking credit for the development, the students union said, ''Due to continuous pressure of the JNUSU and all the progressive student forces...Eric Garcetti's visit has been cancelled.'' However, the JNU administration said that the event was rescheduled and not cancelled.

''We have simply rescheduled the interaction and not cancelled it due to the protest,'' Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, School of International Studies, told PTI. He also did not mention the date when the rescheduled interaction will be held.

