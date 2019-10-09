5.2 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, days after 40 people were killed in a powerful quake in PoK and other parts of the country. Wednesday's quake struck at a depth of 180kms with epicentre lying at the Hindu Kush mountains, Geo News reported.

Jolts were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan. The latest tremors came days after a series of earthquakes jolted the northern areas of the country.

At least one person died and two others were injured on Sunday when a house collapsed after tremors in Mirpur and adjoining areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly PoK, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured.

