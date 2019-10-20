24 people killed as bus crashes in western Congo

At least 24 people were killed in a bus accident near the western city of Mbanza-Ngungu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local media reported on Sunday. The bus flipped and caught fire while going down a mountain, the Actualite newspaper reported. About 100 people were aboard the vehicle.

As many as 16 injured people were identified and taken to the city hospital, where they are being treated, according to the media. The exact number of people wounded was not reported. Reports said that the exact cause of the crash was still unknown, but eyewitnesses suggested that it could have happen because of a malfunction of the brake system. (Sputnik/ANI)

