US Defence Secretary Esper in Kabul to take peace talks forward

United States' Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday arrived here with the aim to reach a peace agreement with Afghanistan. "The aim is to still get a peace agreement at some point, a political agreement, that is the best way forward," Esper told reporters, as quoted by the Voice of America.

On September 8, Washington called off the US-Taliban peace deal after the terrorist organisation claimed the responsibility for a bomb blast in Kabul that took the life of an American soldier. Taliban attack in Kabul on September 6, which killed 12 including a US soldier, prompted US President Donald Trump to pull out, saying the group "probably don't have the power to negotiate." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)