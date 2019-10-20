Indonesia's President Joko Widodo sworn in for final term

Faced with a string of fresh challenges including security, corruption and economic slowdown, Indonesia's popular President Joko Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for a second and final five-year term. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, took oath at a ceremony in the capital Jakarta, which was attended by various politicians and foreign dignitaries and was broadcast live on national television, reported Al Jazeera.

Widodo, who won the April 17 presidential poll with 55.5 per cent of votes was sworn into office along with Vice President Maruf Amin, who replaced outgoing Jusuf Kalla. The 58-year-old President held a copy of the Quran during his swearing in ceremony.

"By God, I swear to carry out my duties as President of the Republic of Indonesia as best and as justly as I can, upholding the Constitution and the laws of the republic," The Straits Times quoted him as saying. Soon after taking the oath, Widodo said: "In a world full of risks, which is very dynamic and competitive, we have to continue to develop new ways, new values. Don't make ourselves trapped in the monotonous routines."

"We should no longer be process-oriented. We have to be results-oriented," he added. Over 30,000 security personnel were deployed in the capital.Police locked down some parts of the city and closed off streets near the parliament building and the presidential palace as they heightened the security.

Widodo clinched victory with 55.5 per cent of the vote in the April 17 presidential election. (ANI)

