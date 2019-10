BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Corp CEO Says Search For Successor Part Of Normal Succession Planning - Internal Email

Thomson Reuters Corp CEO Jim Smith: * RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTS THAT BOARD IS LOOKING FOR HIS SUCCESSOR - INTERNAL EMAIL

* SAYS "NOT PLANNING TO GO ANYWHERE SOON" - INTERNAL EMAIL * SAYS SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR PART OF NORMAL COURSE SUCCESSION PLANNING - INTERNAL EMAIL

* SAYS HE IS ACTIVELY INVOLVED IN THE SUCCESSION PLANNING PROCESS - INTERNAL EMAIL Further company coverage:

