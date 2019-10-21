Health News Roundup: Erdogan says he will never allow vaping, will block e-cigarettes in Turkey

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Erdogan says he will never allow vaping, will block e-cigarettes in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he will never allow electronic cigarette companies to produce their products in Turkey, urging Turks to drink tea instead. Speaking at an event against smoking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had ordered his Trade Minister "never" to allow e-cigarettes in Turkey and said that tobacco companies were "getting rich by poisoning" people.

