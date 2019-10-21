UPDATE 1-Workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine, world's largest, to walk off job Tuesday

The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine will hold a day-long strike on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile, the union president told Reuters on Monday.

Several Chilean cities were engulfed by days of riots, along with peaceful protests, after a hike in public transport costs. Arson, looting, and riots over the weekend left at least seven dead. "This strike is a warning," said Patricio Tapia, president of Escondida's Union #1. He said workers would walk off for "at least one shift tomorrow."

Mining minister Baldo Prokurica told Reuters late on Sunday that the country's mines operated normally through the weekend. Escondida is the world's largest copper mine.

