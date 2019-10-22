Prez Kovind invites diaspora in Japan to be part of India's growth story

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday invited the diaspora in Japan to be part of India's growth story and complement the already strong bilateral strategic partnership. Addressing the Indian diaspora at a reception hosted by India's Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma, President Kovind said India is on a transformational path.

The President, who attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, said that India’s cultural relations with Japan are deep and historic. “We share spiritual and religious connections from Buddhism to Hinduism and more. Our strategic, political, security and economic collaboration has assumed a new high,” he said.

Japan is a lead partner for India in transforming its economy. “Our economy is growing at a fast rate. We are creating new infrastructure apace. We are making efforts to lead the world on digital economy, on new technologies, on climate change action and on fashioning the contours of the knowledge society,” he said.

Inviting the non-resident Indians, Kovind said India offers immense opportunities for the community to participate in its progress and prosperity. He said India seeks their support and commitment “to create an India of our vision and dream, an India that promises to light millions of homes with progress and prosperity; an India that cares for one and for all”.

Japan’s participation in the high-speed rail project from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is a symbol of the two countries deep mutual trust and friendship. “To deepen our technology collaboration, we have established the India-Japan Digital Partnership,” Kovind added.

The president arrived here on Monday after concluding his five-day state visit to the Philippines. India and Japan shared robust ties with cooperation in areas of defence, science and cooperation and trade.

In 2014, India and Japan upgraded their relationship to 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and prime ministers of the two countries hold an annual summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)