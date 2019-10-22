International Development News
France sees no justification for new Brexit deadline extension

Reuters Paris
Updated: 22-10-2019 20:32 IST
France sees no grounds to extend Britain's Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday. "At this stage, we consider that there is no justification for a new extension," Le Drian told the French parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to pass a withdrawal agreement through parliament so that Britain can leave the EU on Oct. 31. He reluctantly sent a letter to the EU on Saturday to ask for an extension to the deadline, having been required to do so by lawmakers.

COUNTRY : France
