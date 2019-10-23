International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison

PTI Hong Kong
Updated: 23-10-2019 10:14 IST
Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison

(Representative image) Image Credit: ANI

A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong's ongoing protests has been freed from prison. Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.

He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offenses. Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan. Hong Kong's leader had offered legislation to close what she called a "loophole" but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China's murky judicial system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019