Germany nominates economist Isabel Schnabel for ECB board seat - sources

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 23-10-2019 13:56 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The German cabinet on Wednesday nominated university professor Isabel Schnabel to the European Central Bank's executive board, two government sources told Reuters, giving Germany an expert voice on the bank's top decision-making body.

The decision was expected after a source said on Tuesday Schnabel would replace Sabine Lautenschlaeger, another German, who resigned from the ECB board last month after having unsuccessfully opposed more ECB stimulus.

COUNTRY : Germany
