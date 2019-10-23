In Egypt, 5 dead after chaotic day of heavy rains, flooding

Cairo, Oct 23 (AP) At least five people, including two children, were killed in Egypt's Nile Delta region, authorities said Wednesday after heavy rains pummeled Cairo and other parts of the country the previous day, causing massive traffic jams and flooding many key roads. People captured Tuesday's downpours and flooding on their mobile phones, posting footage on social media, including scenes of cars submerged by flood waters.

In one dramatic footage, a man on a bulldozer pulls the lifeless body of a little girl out of the water in a flooded area in the northern province of Sharqia as shouts and screams are heard in the background. Another video shows a policeman, steps away from the presidential palace in Cairo's district of Helipolis, wading into a flooded street to unclog a sewage drain.

Authorities also closed schools and universities in the wider Cairo area Wednesday and companies saw only skeletal staff show up at work after Tuesday's heavy rains. The mayhem raised questions about Cairo's ability to deal with heavy rainfall as the city's infrastructure and sewage and drain systems have suffered from years of poor maintenance.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Wednesday's school closures were limited to the greater Cairo area, including Giza and Qalioubia, as more rainfall was expected in the next couple of days, according to the country's weather service. The five deaths occurred in the Nile Delta provinces of Sharqia, Gharbia and Kafr el-Sheikh, according to the interior ministry. Three of the victims, including two children, were fatally electrocuted.

The other two victims died falling from the rooftops of their flooded homes. Cairo's eastern suburb of Nasr City was hit the hardest, as well as Heliopolis, located near Cairo's international airport.

The government said the two suburbs had received at least 650,000 cubic meters of precipitation in just 90 minutes on Tuesday, overwhelming the city's sewage and drain systems. Trucks fanned out across Cairo to drain water from flooded areas.

A key highway connecting Cairo to other provinces was closed, the state-run al-Ahram daily reported. EgyptAir said it had delayed some fights on Tuesday because passengers were stuck on the roads and unable to get to the airport.

A part of the old Cairo airport terminal which has been under renovation was also flooded, with footage on social media showing rainwater pouring into the hallway. The civil aviation ministry said that terminal was only being used by a private carrier for one or two flights a day and shared photos of it after it was cleaned up. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)