International Development News
Development News Edition

Convict in South Dakota wants to pick drug for his execution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rapidcity
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:41 IST
Convict in South Dakota wants to pick drug for his execution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A convict scheduled to be executed next month in South Dakota for a 1992 fatal stabbing is taking issue with the state's choice of the drug that will take his life. Charles Russell Rhines, 63, has asked a judge to force the state to follow the law on lethal injections at the time he was sentenced to death in 1993, when a protocol of an ultra-short-acting lethal drug and a chemical paralytic were used.

The state has said it intends to use pentobarbital, commonly used to euthanize animals and a drug that has been used in recent executions in South Dakota and in Georgia, Missouri, and Texas. The federal government said it plans to use pentobarbital when it resumes executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003. It replaces the three-drug mixture previously used in federal executions.

In a complaint filed this week, attorneys for Rhines argued that pentobarbital is not an ultra-short-acting barbiturate and that by using it, the state is violating Rhines' right to choose his manner of execution and his right to due process. Rhines has asked a judge to stop his November execution until his request is decided, the Argus Leader reported.

Rhines want to be injected with an ultra-short-acting barbiturate, such as sodium methohexital, sodium thiamylal or sodium thiopental, along with a chemical paralytic, rather than pentobarbital, according to the complaint. State law changed in 2007 when the legislature approved a bill to allow prison officials to select the type and amount of drugs used based on the best availability at the time of the execution.

Barbiturates are a drug group that depresses the central nervous system and are divided into four classes: ultra-short-acting, short-acting, intermediate-acting and long-acting. The South Dakota Attorney General's office will file its written response to the request in a "timely manner," according to chief of staff Tim Bormann. A hearing has been scheduled on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Rhines was sentenced to death for killing Donnivan Schaeffer, 22, who was stabbed in the skull, stomach and back when Rhines was burglarizing a Rapid City doughnut shop where Schaeffer was an employee. Rhines is scheduled to be executed the week of Nov. 3 to Nov. 9. The exact date will be announced two days prior to the decided day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Almost half of BJP's sitting MLAs lose in Haryana

Almost half of ruling BJPs sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday. The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, and O P Dhankar.Some of the prominen...

Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case

The Anti Terrorism Squad ATS of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said here on Thursday. The accused were iden...

Asia-Pacific conference to proceed in riot-racked Santiago -foreign minister

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated for mid-November in riot-racked Santiago will go on despite protests against inequality in Chile that have left at least 16 dead, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said on Thursday.Riots tha...

NFLPA says Jets' Osemele within rights to seek medical care

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Thursday in support of New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday despite the teams contention he doesnt need it right away. Our union supports ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019