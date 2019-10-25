International Development News
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Northern California deputy

  Somerset
  Updated: 25-10-2019 02:24 IST
  Created: 25-10-2019 02:09 IST
Representative image

Police say three men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Northern California sheriff's deputy who was killed while responding to a falsely reported theft from an illegal marijuana growing operation in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills. Authorities say El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed Wednesday in the community of Somerset. An off-duty sheriff's deputy from San Joaquin County was doing a ride-along with Ishmael and was also shot.

El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini says the 911 caller did not mention that he had a business arrangement with the men who were in the marijuana garden. The gunman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man is charged with being an accessory. The 911 caller has been charged with manslaughter.

