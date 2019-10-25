International Development News
Development News Edition

Day-long celebrations to mark Diwali at Abu Dhabi temple site

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 03:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 03:42 IST
Day-long celebrations to mark Diwali at Abu Dhabi temple site
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A day-long Diwali and Hindu New Year's celebrations will be hosted at the site of the first Hindu temple in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi next Friday, according to a statement. The festivities will be held at the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar-Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir site on November 1, the statement released by the temple authorities said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in February last year laid the foundation stone for the temple via video conferencing from the Dubai Opera House, where he addressed the members of the Indian community. Open to one and all, the celebrations are an opportunity for all guests to appreciate Hindu traditions and culture, according to the statement.

An exhibition will also be organized to commemorate the UAE's 'Year of Tolerance', along with a variety of different cultural programs, including devotional songs performed by prominent members of the Indian community, it said. A blood donation camp has also been organized in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank.

Last year's celebration saw more than 10,000 UAE residents attend the 'annakut' offering which included a model of the Burj Khalifa made from spaghetti and the Dubai Frame made out of biscuits and candy. A host of dignitaries and government officials are expected to attend the event along with prominent local religious leaders and other leading community members.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is being celebrated in India on October 27 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Amazon's faster shipping dents profits, more pain to come

Amazon.com Incs chief financial officer on Thursday said costs for its one-day shipping program will spike to around 1.5 billion during the holiday season as the online retailer speeds up free delivery to woo shoppers and fend off rivals li...

UPDATE 5-Massachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit

The state of Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit short...

Iraqi PM warns against violence on eve on planned anti-government protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate at imminent anti-government protests, but warned violence would not be tolerated. Protesters had begun to gather in public sq...

Golf-Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursdays opening round and shares the lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019