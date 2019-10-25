N.Korea notifies S.Korea about removal of Mount Kumgang facilities -Yonhap
North Korea has sent a notice to South Korea to discuss the removal of facilities built by South Korea at the North's Mount Kumgang resort, Yonhap news agency said on Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea's "backward" and "shabby" facilities at the North's Mount Kumgang resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest sign of cooling relations between the neighbors.
Also Read: UPDATE 2-Kim Jong Un: S.Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed -KCNA
