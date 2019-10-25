International Development News
Development News Edition

'Drones may deliver life-saving medicines during rush hour traffic'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:13 IST
'Drones may deliver life-saving medicines during rush hour traffic'
Image Credit: Flickr

Drones may deliver life-saving interventions faster than ambulances in the case of emergencies like drug-overdose, or a mass casualty scene, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the American Academy of Pediatrics in the US, found that drones arrived faster than ambulances when transportation times were compared during peak rush hour in Brooklyn, New York in the US.

They compared the data for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight data within a zip code in urban Brooklyn and found that the drone response times were quicker than the standard EMS ambulance response, especially during peak rush hours. According to the researchers, if the UAVs were equipped with two-way communication and possible life-saving interventions, they could save lives by responding to emergency conditions like acute anaphylaxis, opiate overdose, asthma, cardiac arrest, and sarin poisoning.

"Drones, when used appropriately, represent the ideal marriage between enhanced prehospital care and telemedicine for our future," said co-author of the study Mark Hanna from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Hanna said that while advances by the Federal Aviation Administration in the US have resulted in better and efficient drone technology, medical intervention by unmanned aircraft especially in times of critical need is largely not studied within the US.

The researchers said that the abstract of their study would be presented at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans in the US between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM on October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras. The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events o...

Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Naidu, who is leading an Indian delegation to the...

BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJPs Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the partys working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formati...

SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.The rebel Congress-JD S MLAs were disqualifie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019