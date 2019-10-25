International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:03 IST
WRAPUP 2-More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Around 300 more Russian military police have arrived in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, under an accord between Ankara and Moscow which halted Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria.

The deal reached on Tuesday by Presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin requires that Russian military police and Syrian border guards remove all Kurdish YPG militia from within 30 km (19 miles) of the Turkish border by next Tuesday. The military police, from the southern Russian region of Chechnya, will patrol and help with the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weapons to 30 km of the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported the ministry as saying.

Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist group aligned with Kurdish militants who have waged an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984. Turkey launched its offensive against the YPG on Oct. 9 after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces out of northeast Syria. It halted its assault under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that called for a YPG withdrawal from the border area. The Putin-Erdogan deal built on and widened that agreement.

Russia said on Thursday the peace plan was being implemented smoothly and RIA news agency quoted an SDF official as saying Kurdish fighters had already withdrawn from the border area. However, the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused Turkey of launching a large land offensive on Thursday targeting three villages in northeast Syria despite the truce, forcing thousands of more civilians to flee.

Turkey's Defence Ministry has not commented directly on the SDF report but said five of its military personnel had been wounded in an attack by the YPG militia around the border town of Ras al-Ain, near where the three villages are located. CEASEFIRE HOLDING "BY AND LARGE"

The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told Reuters the ceasefire seemed to be holding "by and large" as major powers gather in Geneva ahead of the first meeting of Syria's Constitutional Committee next week. On Friday Pedersen was holding talks with senior officials from Arab and Western countries ahead of the committee meeting.

James Jeffrey, U.S. special representative for Syria, is among the envoys who began closed-door talks in the Swiss city, diplomats said. The so-called "Small Group" also includes Britain, Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. A diplomat told Reuters that Germany's proposal for a security zone in northeast Syria would be among issues discussed.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the Syria situation with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper at a NATO meeting in Brussels on Friday, the Turkish defence ministry said. No details of their talks were immediately available. Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Ankara had formally asked Washington to detain and extradite SDF commander Mazloum Kobani when he enters the United States.

In a move criticised by Ankara, U.S. senators have asked the State Department to swiftly provide a U.S. visa for Kobani, whose SDF was a key American ally against Islamic State militants in Syria. Ankara says Kobani was a senior leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year-old war in Syria and plans to settle up to two million refugees in a "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border. An Amnesty International report published on Friday said Turkey was forcibly sending refugees back to Syria. Ankara denies sending any Syrians back against their will.

Next Tuesday, under the terms of the deal reached by Erdogan and Putin, Russian and Turkish forces will start to patrol a 10-km strip of land in northeast Syria where U.S. troops had been deployed for years alongside their former Kurdish allies. The arrival of the Russian police marks a shift in the regional balance of power just two weeks after Trump began pulling out U.S. forces. It has also highlighted a growing security relationship between Russia, now the dominant power inside Syria, and NATO member Turkey.

Turkey's military operation has been widely condemned by its NATO allies, which said it was causing a fresh humanitarian crisis in Syria's eight-year conflict and could let Islamic State prisoners held by the YPG escape and regroup.

Also Read: India slams Turkey for its 'unilateral military offensive' in northeast Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumours spy could be freed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to attend the commemoration of the liberation by Soviet troops 75 years ago of northern Norway amid rumours that a Norwegian serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in Russia could be freed. Lavrov...

Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg

London, Oct 25, 2019 AFP Britains Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan ca...

Indo-French joint military drill under 'Exercise Shakti-2019' in Raj from Oct 31

Indian and French armies will conduct joint counter-terrorism drills under Exercise Shakti-2019 in the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13, officials said on Friday. The joint exercise will focus on counte...

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019