UN plans for global conversation to build collective future to mark its 75th anniversary

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced the UN's plan to feature a global conversation to build a collective future to mark its 75th anniversary. Starting in January next year, the UN will hold dialogues around the world across various sectors with the aim to reach the global audience and to learn from their experiences.

Through the upcoming dialogues, the world body aims to build a global vision for the year 2045 and to drive unified action to realise the collective vision. In order to assist the collective dialogue on global cooperation, opinion polls and media analysis will be conducted to provide statistically representative data.

The views and ideas that are generated through the dialogues will be presented to world leaders and senior UN officials during the 75th Session of the General Assembly in September 2020. The United Nations was founded in 1945 to support collective action to realise peace, development and human rights for all. (ANI)

