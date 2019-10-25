International Development News
Development News Edition

Sailing-Thomson readies trans-Atlantic take-off in Vendee quest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:21 IST
Sailing-Thomson readies trans-Atlantic take-off in Vendee quest
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Looking more like a Star Wars fighter than a yacht, a new IMOCA 60 will be tested this week by Alex Thomson as he hopes to become the first British sailor to win the Vendee Globe in 2020.

Thomson, who was second in the 2016 edition of the gruelling single-handed round-the-world race, is among 59 teams due to start the 4,350-mile Transat Jacques Vabre on Sunday. The double-handed race from Le Havre in France to Salvador in Brazil will be the first competitive outing for Thomson's futuristic black boat, named "Hugo Boss" after his sponsor and given its distinctive looks by industrial designer Karim Rashid.

While he expects the new boat to be 20% to 30% faster than his previous "toy" , the British sailor is seeking reliability after his hopes of winning the last Vendee were dashed by breakage to one of the "foils" on his boat. "The maximum speed of the last one was 38-1/2 (knots), so this one will probably go faster, but to be honest we don't want high top-end speeds, we want high averages," Thomson said last month aboard Hugo Boss while moored on London's River Thames.

"I really hope I don't do 38.5 knots in this boat because it's not pleasant and it's quite dangerous, the most likely time when you are going to break something. So we are looking for high averages in less wind. So in theory, less wind, more power, more reliable," the 45-year-old told Reuters. Among the features, his team have included in the 6 million pound ($7.7 million) racing machine are solar panels to replace diesel for power, a pink fully-enclosed cockpit to keep Thomson as dry and warm as possible and very large hydrofoils, which "literally pick the boat out of the water and fly".

"It's very exciting, but it sometimes feels like you are in a rally car passenger ... bouncing up and down," a grinning Thomson said as he showed off the newly-christened craft. Unlike the Vendee, when he will sail alone and unsupported, Thomson is teaming up for the TJV with Neal McDonald, a Volvo Ocean Race veteran and former Olympic sailor who is also a performance manager for Thomson's team.

Thomson's last tilt at the so-called Route du Café, named after the historic coffee trading routes it follows, ended when his boat overturned and he and his co-skipper had to be rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Banduri project

Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River. As approval from environmental considerations has been granted by the M...

Google search gets smarter so queries don't have to

Google on Friday announced its biggest leap forward in years in its search algorithm, offering an unusually detailed public explanation of its secret formula. The worlds most popular internet search engine said its latest refinement uses ma...

4th suspect arrested as UK truck deaths case probe deepens

A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the countrys worst human smuggling cases gea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019